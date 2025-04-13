US stock market indexes — S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones — investors are set for a topsy-turvy week ahead. The Cboe Volatility index, an options-based measure of investor anxiety, stood at around 40, more than twice its historic median level, as per a report.

Concerns about lasting economic damage remained as the U.S. and China ratcheted up their trade battle and questions lingered over levies elsewhere as President Donald Trump only paused many of the most severe tariffs. Apart from this, a weakening dollar and a selloff in Treasuries compound extreme equity volatility, Reuters reported.

Quarterly U.S. corporate results in the coming week provide another test for investors. Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Netflix are among the major U.S. companies set to report.

Markets will remain highly sensitive to developments on the trade front. Investors will hope for evidence of progress between the U.S. and countries for which Trump has paused hefty levies for 90 days.

Data on U.S. retail sales for March will shed light on the health of the consumer, but investors may discount the report to some extent because it covers a period before President Trump’s April 2 tariff announcement. A survey on Friday showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell sharply in April and 12-month inflation expectations surged to the highest level since 1981 amid unease over escalating trade tensions.

