

Depressed liberals are increasingly at risk of suicide due to so-called climate change, according to a group of European and French-Canadian scientists. [emphasis, links added]

The alleged findings, while morbid, could signal a bright future for the human race. A world with fewer annoying people would make life more tolerable for the rest of us.

The species would grow more resilient, and the planet might also (somewhat ironically) benefit from the decline in population, assuming it isn’t a hoax.

“Negative psychological responses related to the observed and anticipated impacts of climate change, such as climate anxiety, eco-anxiety, and climate-related guilt have … emerged as a potential risk factor for poor mental health and suicide-related behaviors,” the authors wrote last month in Nature Medicine.

“International surveys show that concern about climate change is associated with feelings of despair, hopelessness, anger, frustration and guilt, especially among younger populations.”

The intention of the article, which summarized available data on the link between climate change and suicide, was to “draw attention to the systematic ways in which climate change can, and very likely will, increase risks for suicidal behaviors in populations across the world.”

The scientists cited an “umbrella review of 32 meta-analyses,” concluding that a five percent increase in global suicides was attributable to “climate change-related heat anomalies.”

That figure is expected to rise to 7 percent by 2050, around the same time climate “experts” now believe the Arctic Ocean will run out of ice.

Former vice president Al Gore, among others, had predicted the ice would disappear by 2014.

Read rest at Free Beacon