

The claim that human emissions are causing the climate to change dramatically and abruptly is used to instill fear among the population. [emphasis, links added]

Without human emissions, the climate would still change, but much more calmly and gradually, as they would have us believe.

But anyone who has studied climate history knows that climate change tends to happen abruptly, often over just a few decades.

One example is the Sahara, which wasn’t always a desert.

Trees and grasslands dominated the landscape from roughly 10,000 years ago to 5,000 years ago, scientists reported in a paper published in 2013.

“Then, abruptly, the climate changed, and North Africa began to dry out.”

The study published in Science says it all took just a few hundred years.

According to the authors, “Our analysis suggests that the termination of the African Humid Period in the Horn of Africa occurred within centuries, underscoring the non-linearity of the region’s hydroclimate.”

The Saharan shift is thought to have been initially triggered by more sunlight falling on Earth’s northern hemisphere as Earth’s cyclic orientation toward the sun changed.

It had nothing to do with CO2 emissions and human activities. It was all natural.

Man has an impact, but the real change is still very much natural and is still very poorly understood today.

Performing weather-alteration rituals won’t make Mother Nature tamer.

