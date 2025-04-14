A six-year-old girl is dead and two other children are in hospital following a hit-and-run collision in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

In a statement Sunday evening, the Surrey Police Service said officers had responded to reports of a crash involving three children at the intersection of 164 Street and 108 Avenue around 4 p.m. PT.

Police say the driver of a grey pickup truck struck the children and fled the scene. Despite efforts by first responders, the six-year-old died from her injuries.

A seven-year-old girl suffered upper body injuries and a 16-year-old boy sustained injuries to his leg and torso. Both were taken to hospital for further treatment, and police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The pickup truck was found shortly after 5 p.m. near 101 Avenue and 160 Street, after reportedly striking at least one parked vehicle.

“Police were on the scene very quickly and managed to locate the driver and arrest them,” Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton told CBC News.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Houghton said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

“We’ve had to deliver some very sad and unfortunate and tragic news today,” he said. “Not only is this a family’s worst nightmare, this is a police officer’s worst nightmare as well.”

Houghton said the intersection is expected to remain closed well into the night as officers gather evidence. He is asking drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.