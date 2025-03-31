Sweden has announced its largest military aid package for Ukraine to date, valued at almost 16 billion Swedish kronor ($1.6 billion), Defence Minister Pål Jonson said at a press conference on Monday.

This 19th aid package brings Sweden’s total military support for Ukraine this year to around 29.5 billion kronor. Since 2022, the total aid has amounted to nearly $8 billion.

Jonson’s ministry emphasized the importance of Europe increasing its support for Ukraine, stating that ongoing and increased assistance is crucial for European security.

Ukraine has said that it has significant requirements for the battlefield, requesting support in areas such as air defence, artillery, satellite communication and naval forces.

In response to these needs, Jonson stated that approximately 9 billion kronor of the new package will be used to procure defence goods from Swedish and other European arms manufacturers, which will then be supplied to Ukraine.