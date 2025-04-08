Tapestry, a new app designed to organize the open social web, is adding a valuable feature to help people who are keeping up with multiple social networks: It will now remove duplicate posts from your feed. That means if you follow the same person across social networking services like Bluesky and Mastodon, you won’t have to see their post appear twice in your feed if they’ve shared it in multiple places.

The new feature, called Crosstalk, is rolling out with the Tapestry 1.1 iOS update on Tuesday — a sizable update that follows its February 2025 release.

Tapestry was built by the same team that developed the award-winning third-party Twitter client Twitterific in years past and even helped create the word “tweet” to describe Twitter posts. With Tapestry, the team turned its sights to the emerging open social web where decentralized, open source platforms and technology are attempting to loosen Big Tech’s control over the web. Instead of billionaire owners like Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg or X’s Elon Musk, open social networks put the control back into the hands of the web’s users.

Image Credits: Iconfactory's Tapestry

In one place, users can track any posts shared using open technology. That includes social posts on apps like Bluesky and Mastodon, but also other sources powered by RSS, like blogs, Tumblr, and Reddit updates, YouTube videos, podcasts, and more. Tapestry users can also combine these sources to create their own custom feeds.

However, one of the larger challenges of multi-feed aggregation apps like Tapestry is that you’re often confronted with duplicates as other users cross-post their updates to multiple services like Mastodon, Bluesky, and Micro.blog.

The latest Tapestry update is now able to automatically filter out these duplicates, even when the posts are not written exactly the same. For instance, if a longer Mastodon post were edited down to meet Bluesky’s 300-character limit, Tapestry would still able to detect the differences and hide the duplicate post.

Users can choose whether they want to hide the duplicate post, or “muffle” it, or if they’d rather remove it from their feed entirely by muting it.

This works because Tapestry is looking for repeated text from the same author across multiple feeds, not necessarily a word-for-word match.

Screenshot Image Credits: Iconfactory's Tapestry

The updated version of the app also includes a feature called Quicklinks, which are shortcuts to favorite timelines or custom feeds. Users can switch between up to four different timelines by long-pressing on the feed icon on the app’s toolbar. (These customizations are also device-specific, meaning people can choose to have a different set of favorites on iPhone and iPad).