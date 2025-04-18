IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump rejects Israeli plan for joint strikes on Iran, NYT reports
02:49
Now Playing
Inside the showdown between courts and the WH over deportations
04:05
UP NEXT
Maryland senator meets with Kilmar Ábrego García in El Salvador
02:16
Shein, Temu, other Chinese exporters to raise prices due to tariffs
02:30
IRS considers revoking Harvard’s tax-exempt status, NYT reports
01:01
RFK Jr. faces backlash after suggesting autism is preventable
02:32
Judge weighs holding Trump admin in contempt over deportations
02:55
Trump says Jerome Powell’s termination ‘cannot come fast enough’
02:16
Stocks tumble following Fed chair’s concerns over economy, tariffs
02:24
China tells its airlines not to buy jets from Boeing in tariff retaliation
02:28
Protesters tased and arrested at Marjorie Taylor Greene town hall
02:51
New details emerge on man suspected of torching PA gov. mansion
02:10
Trump pulls $2B in funding after Harvard rejects his DEI demands
01:54
Trump mulls imprisoning US citizens abroad: ‘Homegrowns are next’
02:17
RFK Jr. looks to reshape US public health despite budget cuts
04:32
Man mistakenly deported remains imprisoned in El Salvador
00:27
Who is winning the tariff war in the Trump administration?
01:59
Trump exempts phones, computers, chips and TVs from new tariffs
01:37
Trump says he’s in ‘very good shape’ after his annual physical
00:38
US, Iran set to begin high-level talks on potential nuclear deal
01:59
