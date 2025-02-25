



(Bloomberg) — On Monday, Apple Inc. became the latest company to pledge hundreds of billions of dollars in US investments that President Donald Trump claimed credit for.

The company said it’ll spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years, produce AI servers in the US and hire 20,000 new workers. About an hour after the announcement, Trump took to social media to praise the investment, saying Apple was spending in the US because it has “faith in what we are doing.”

To be clear: Apple didn’t directly attribute its investments to the Trump administration. And the plan itself isn’t far off from what Apple had previously said it would spend. Its pledge to create thousands of jobs similarly isn’t significantly above the company’s historical pace of hiring.

New or not, corporate pledges have become a Trump tradition. Around the start of Trump’s first term eight years ago, the Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp. made a staggering commitment to invest $50 billion in the US that, it said, would create 50,000 jobs. (It’s unclear whether SoftBank’s spending resulted in that many jobs.) Foxconn Technology Group and Intel Corp. were among others that handed Trump spending plans to tout — despite the fact that some were clearly in the works long before he took office.

Below are the major tech investments announced since Trump took office for a second time:

Previously: Apple was already expected to spend $10.8 billion on capital expenditures this year. Its operating expenses totaled $57.5 billion in 2024.

On Monday, Apple announced what the company described as its biggest US commitment to date. The tech giant is planning to hire 20,000 new workers, produce AI servers in the US and altogether spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years. Investments will include the opening of a new server manufacturing facility in Houston, a supplier academy in Michigan and additional spending with its existing suppliers in the country.

The announcement came days after Trump and Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook met, after which Trump suggested that Cook planned to invest “hundreds of billions of dollars.”