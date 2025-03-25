Telesat and ADN Telecom Limited have signed a multi-year agreement that will see the Lightspeed low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation used in Bangladesh and South Asia.

According to the press release jointly released, Telesat will provide Lightspeed services and a Smart Virtual Network Operator capability that ADN Telecom will use “to manage and deliver innovative, customized connectivity solutions for their enterprise, maritime and government customers.”

As well “ADN Telecom will participate in early field trial testing of Telesat Lightspeed services and commence full-time services in late 2027.”

To offer Lightspeed in Bangladesh, Telesat will work with ADN Telecom to secure local regulatory approvals needed.

Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer said, “We are honored to be selected by ADN Telecom to provide multi-Gbps connectivity and unique service advantages to enhance their operations and drive profitable, long-term growth. Our MEF 3.0 standards-based LEO services will be seamlessly integrated with ADN’s terrestrial network to expand the reach of their offerings in Bangladesh and internationally.”

Asif Mahmood, Chairman of ADN Telecom Limited added, “Integrating the highly advanced Telesat Lightspeed enterprise-class LEO network capabilities into our leading service offerings is another example of our commitment to delivering innovative technologies to help our customers thrive. After a thorough review of next-generation satellite technologies, we believe the Telesat Lightspeed services will provide the most flexible, secure and resilient architecture to power our future offerings.”

