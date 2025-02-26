Following the announcement last month of Charles Cynamon as the new President of Telesat Government Solutions, the company announced that Wayne Sullens was appointed as Senior Director of U.S. Government Programs.

Wayne Sullens. Credit: Telesat/Wayne Sullens

Telesat Government Solutions is Telesat’s U.S. subsidiary that focuses on U.S. Government civil, military and intelligence sectors.

Sullens, who is an industry veteran of more than 35 years, and was most recently the Chief Engineer at The Aerospace Corporation, “will provide in-depth technical guidance to U.S. and Allied government agencies interested in leveraging the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.”

Telesat said of his experience “are underscored by his 29 years of service in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Reserve Security Group Command. In addition, he also served as Systems Security Engineering Program Manager at Lockheed Martin Mission Systems, overseeing Range Standardization and Automation (RSA) IIA security architecture, regulatory compliance and customer acceptance.”

Chuck Cynamon, President of Telesat Government Solutions said “Mr. Sullens is respected, admired and trusted throughout the industry for his expertise and insight in helping deliver dynamic SATCOM solutions that meet the rigorous demands of national defense agencies in the U.S. and worldwide. We have complete confidence in the unique knowledge and experience he will deliver to Telesat Government Solutions. Throughout his career, Mr. Sullens has shown passion and dedication to providing government customers with best-in-class solutions, which will be invaluable as we bring the advanced Telesat Lightspeed network to market.”

The move comes as Telesat prepares to have its first satellites launched in 2026 and as it ramps efforts to secure customers, particular government customers in the U.S.

On being appointed, Wayne Sullens said, “I am honored to join a talented, veteran team at the forefront of next-generation satellite communications. I look forward to collaborating with key stakeholders within the U.S. government’s civil, military and intelligence agencies – as well as Allied partners – to support their mission of adopting advanced COMSATCOM systems.”

