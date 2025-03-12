On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, ESPN’s Emily Keogh, Tom Hamilton and Jeff Kassouf ask whether Chelsea’s dominance in the Women’s Super League shows the league has a competitiveness problem?

Chelsea have won 16 of their 14 games and remain unbeaten in the WSL this season under head coach Sonia Bompastor as they march towards an eighth league title in nine seasons, and they can add more silverware as early as Saturday against Manchester City in the Women’s League Cup final. But is that an issue?

Also on the show, the trio preview the start of the NWSL season and discuss FIFA’s hopes for two new international women’s club tournaments.

