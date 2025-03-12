



Cooking for another person is one of the kindest things you can do for a friend, family member, or neighbor who could use some support. Food tastes better from the heart, but cleaning up dishes can take time away from the person — or people — you’re entertaining.

We found an affordable cookware set available at an even better price than before. The Carote Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set is currently on sale for $56 at Walmart. Originally $100, this set comes with everything you need to start making restaurant-level meals in your own home.

Carote Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, $56 (was $100) at Walmart

The eight-piece set includes one 9.5-inch frying pan, one 11-inch frying pan, one 5-quart stock pot, one 2.2-quart sauce pan, and a 2.8-quart sauce pan. Plus, each pot and sauce pan comes with a lid. The non-stick surface can be wiped clean with a damp cloth or sponge. Every piece of the set is induction-ready and can be used on all stovetops, including gas, electric, and induction.

The set comes in three colors: A stylish, modern oatmeal; a springy robin’s egg blue; and a bright, buttery yellow. The choices can add a pop of color or match your kitchen’s decor.

Shoppers compliment the set on the quality of its nonstick coating, heat distribution, and easy clean-up, with many describing them as “amazing.”

“These are the best pans I have ever bought,” one shopper writes. “They heat up fast and hold heat really well. They are easy to clean. I was pleasantly surprised and would recommend anyone looking for a good set of everyday pans to buy this set.”

Another shopper calls them a “must buy,” adding, “This set is amazing. I looked at so many online and read so many reviews on all of them. I went with this set [and I’m] so happy I did. I love cooking with these. Everything cooks evenly and much faster than my old ones.”

The set has more than 7,000 five-star ratings on Walmart, meaning there are plenty of shoppers who are more than happy with their purchase. Join them when you shop the Carote Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set for $56 at Walmart.