The U.S.-Africa Energy Forum (USAEF) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Welligence, a leading provider of energy research and advisory services, to connect U.S. investors with Africa’s most promising energy opportunities.

As a trusted advisor with deep expertise in African energy markets, Welligence brings its extensive knowledge of the continent’s oil, gas and LNG sectors to support U.S. companies in navigating Africa’s evolving energy landscape. The partnership reinforces USAEF’s mission to facilitate high-value engagements between American stakeholders and African energy leaders, while also cementing its position as a data-driven event.

Welligence has a strong presence in Africa, providing critical insights and data on oil and gas reserves and infrastructure developments across key African markets. Their research and advisory work have supported numerous energy projects, helping investors assess risk, identify opportunities and optimize investment strategies. With a focus on providing accurate and actionable intelligence, Welligence’s partnership with USAEF will ensure U.S. investors have the information and connections they need to make informed decisions about Africa’s dynamic energy sector.

Data-driven exploration has become a central element in Africa’s energy transformation. By using advanced seismic data, exploration techniques and predictive modeling, Africa’s leading exploration markets are enhancing their ability to identify untapped reserves and yield new discoveries. In 2025, Angola is launching a limited public tender featuring 10 offshore blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins, with the National Agency for Oil, Gas&Biofuels committed to strengthening sub-surface data across both mature and frontier fields through additional 2D and 3D seismic data. Serving as Africa’s largest crude oil producer, Libya recently launched its 2025 bid round covering 22 on- and offshore concessions across the Murzuq and Ghadames basins. The Republic of Congo is similarly expanding its licensing opportunities with promising exploration areas in its coastal basin. These licensing rounds and more will be a core feature of USAEF, which will showcase the latest data-driven exploration developments and foster strategic partnerships in Africa’s growing energy sector.

In its 2024 exploration roundup, Welligence highlighted several key upstream developments in sub-Saharan Africa, including Namibia’s Mopane discovery, the largest of the year, which requires further appraisal drilling to refine its liquid-to-gas split. Other notable discoveries include the Calao discovery in Ivory Coast – estimated at around 500 million barrels of oil equivalent – and Enigma and Mangetti in Namibia, both of which are under 500 million barrels and require further appraisal drilling. According to Welligence, additional developments to watch include TotalEnergies’ Niamou Marine-1 exploration well offshore Congo, ExxonMobil’s Arcturus wildcat in the deepwater Namibe Basin in Angola, and Apus Energy’s Atum prospect in deepwater Guinea-Bissau.

USAEF serves as the leading platform for driving U.S.-Africa energy investment, connecting American investors with high-growth opportunities across the continent. Through this collaboration, USAEF and Welligence will provide unparalleled access to critical energy projects, from oil and gas exploration to large-scale renewable initiatives. As global energy strategies evolve, Welligence’s expertise will be key in guiding U.S. companies toward impactful, profitable projects within Africa’s dynamic energy landscape.

“Welligence’s extensive knowledge of Africa’s energy markets and its role in providing strategic insights aligns perfectly with USAEF’s goal to bridge the gap between U.S. investors and Africa’s growing energy opportunities,” said James Chester, CEO of Energy Capital&Power. “This partnership ensures that American stakeholders are well-positioned to tap into Africa’s energy potential and contribute to the continent’s ongoing energy transformation.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.

The U.S. Africa forum, taking place in Houston on 6-7 August, will gather investors, government representatives and project developers to facilitate dialogue, exchange of information and closer contacts. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities and more information, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com. Join us in Houston this August to connect with the leaders shaping Africa’s energy landscape and experience the momentum that drives ECP’s events worldwide.