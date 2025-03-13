Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During a recent planning and team-building session with my executive leadership team, I started with an icebreaker: “What’s one word you’d like people to use to describe you? And you can’t repeat someone else’s word once it’s been used.”

The first person eagerly responded, “Authentic!” The group groaned in unison, saying, “That’s what I was going to say!” After some quick thinking, they settled on words like dependable, agile, inspiring, helpful and steadfast — qualities essential to strong leadership.

Later that evening, I reflected on their choices and realized that personal accountability is at the core of all these traits. It’s the foundation of trust, reliability and impact — the leadership superpower that determines whether people genuinely want to follow you.

The non-negotiable power of personal accountability

People will work for leaders who lack accountability, but they won’t follow them — not where commitment, resilience and purpose are required to build something meaningful. At my company, personal accountability isn’t just encouraged; it’s a non-negotiable expectation that fuels high performance and sustainable success.

I know firsthand how transformative this mindset is. Early in my career, I often blamed circumstances and others for setbacks. I believed things happened to me rather than because of me. That perspective kept me stuck and miserable, and eventually, I hit rock bottom. When I finally decided to own my actions, choices and outcomes — no matter how uncomfortable — it changed the trajectory of my life.

Why personal accountability matters more than ever

Today’s leaders face increasing pressure: hybrid work challenges, disengaged employees, market uncertainties and complex decisions. What sets exceptional leaders apart is their willingness to lead by example. When you hold yourself accountable, you inspire others to do the same — because people don’t just listen to what you say; they watch what you do.

Here’s why personal accountability is the defining leadership trait of 2025:

1. It builds trust

Trust is the foundation of great leadership, and accountability is the cornerstone of trust. When leaders are transparent about their decisions, admit mistakes and follow through on commitments, they create a culture where people feel safe to take risks, share ideas and collaborate openly. Accountability means people know what to expect from you — they trust your consistency, integrity and honesty.

2. It drives engagement and ownership

According to a 2023 Gallup study, only 33% of employees in the US feel engaged at work. It’s even less worldwide. One major reason? A lack of ownership and unclear expectations. In my experience as a CEO, I’ve found that the best way to create engagement is to model accountability. Because I take responsibility — good or bad — I empower my team to do the same. An ownership mindset leads to stronger commitment, innovation and personal investment in results.

3. It enhances decision-making

Accountability forces leaders to ask the right questions, seek clarity and evaluate situations objectively. Instead of avoiding tough decisions or shifting blame, accountable leaders take full responsibility for their choices. This leads to sharper, more confident decision-making, even under pressure. And when decisions don’t garner the expected outcome, accountable leaders are willing to examine the decision to understand what went wrong.

4. It promotes continuous growth

Leaders who embrace accountability see failure as an opportunity, not a setback. I’ve learned to appreciate my mistakes because of how much they’ve taught me. When leaders acknowledge their shortcomings and model a growth mindset, they create a culture of continuous learning — one that thrives on resilience, adaptability and progress.

How to strengthen your accountability muscle

Personal accountability isn’t a one-time decision — it’s a daily practice. The more you exercise it, the stronger it becomes. Here’s how to build this leadership superpower:

1. Commit to radical honesty

Owning mistakes and apologizing when necessary isn’t easy. But avoiding accountability doesn’t erase the truth — it only delays progress. Be honest with yourself and others about your decisions, motivations and missteps. Transparency builds trust, credibility and confidence.

2. Seek and act on feedback

You can’t grow if you shield yourself from feedback. That’s why strong leaders actively seek input from peers, employees and mentors. Recently, I asked my direct reports for feedback using the start, stop and continue methods. The insights I gained were invaluable — not just in identifying areas for improvement but in showing my team that I hold myself accountable for growth.

3. Own your triggers

Leadership is emotional, and if you’re like me, you’ve questioned whether you have what it takes. I’ve received tough feedback that stung because it hit a nerve. It’s tempting to blame the person delivering it, but doing so isn’t accountability. Your triggers are yours, and it’s your responsibility to manage them. When triggered, pause and ask, “What story am I telling myself right now?” Reframing your perspective ensures you respond rather than react.

Leading the future with an ownership mindset

Leadership isn’t just about managing people — it’s about inspiring them to be their best. To do that, you must be the best version of yourself. And that starts with personal accountability.

You create a ripple effect when you lead with an ownership mindset and model accountability as a core value. Your team members feel empowered to take ownership, think critically and confidently embrace challenges.

Leadership in 2025 and beyond will be defined by those who lead with responsibility, authenticity and courage. Personal accountability isn’t just a skill — it’s a superpower. And it starts with one simple decision: Own your impact.