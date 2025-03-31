The Winter Hexagon is a geometric figure with six of the 20 brightest stars at its ends.

credit: Jeff Dai

In this episode, Astronomy magazine Editor Dave Eicher invites you to head out and use just your eyes to make a giant figure out of some of the sky’s brightest stars. The Winter Hexagon is a six-sided figure whose end points include Sirius, the sky’s brightest star, along with three more of the top 10 brightest: Capella, Rigel, and Procyon. Good luck!

