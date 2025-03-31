Abstract

The widow spider Latrodectus corallinus Abalos, 1980, a species reported previously only for Argentina, was recorded in the central-western region of Brazil, associated with sandstone caves in São José do Rio Claro, in the State of Mato Grosso, and in open areas of the Pantanal (Miranda) and the Brazilian savanna in Bodoquena, in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul.

