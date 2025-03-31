Topics Covered in Series



The British government is backing an initiative to make the Netflix drama Adolescence available in all UK secondary schools. The initiative includes educational resources to help teachers, parents and carers discuss themes raised in the series.

The drama explores knife crime, toxic masculinity and the impact of online content on young people. It has sparked discussions on these issues and their effects on teenagers.

A roundtable discussion was held by Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Representatives from charities, such as Tender, the NSPCC, and The Children’s Society attended. “Adolescence” co-creator Jack Thorne and producers Emily Feller and Jo Johnson also participated. Thorne had previously supported the idea of showing the series in schools.

The four-part drama follows a British family whose life changes when their 13-year-old son is arrested for the murder of a classmate. The series highlights how unexpected events can impact families and communities.

Netflix will provide Adolescence to all secondary schools in the UK. The series will be accessible through the Into Film+ streaming service. The charity Tender will develop guides and resources for teachers and caregivers.

The show has gained global popularity. It reached number one in 80 countries and became the first streaming series to top UK TV ratings. It also set a Netflix record for a limited series with 66.3 million views in two weeks.

Why is Adolescence being introduced in UK schools?

The series addresses important social issues affecting teenagers. The initiative provides schools with resources to help students, teachers, and parents discuss these topics.

How can schools access Adolescence?

Schools can stream the series through Into Film+, a platform for educational content. Teachers will also receive guides from the charity Tender to assist with discussions.

