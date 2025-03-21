Thousands of people demonstrated against Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico on Friday, charging that he has authoritarian tendencies and a pro-Russian stance.

“The situation is critical,” speakers warned at the podium in Bratislava.

In Slovakia’s second-largest city, Kosice, Defence Minister Robert Kalinak was accused of “capitulating” to Russia. Demonstrators urhed the government to resign.

The citizens’ initiative “Mier Ukrajine” (Peace in Ukraine), which is committed to arms deliveries to Ukraine, had called for the rallies.

The government in Bratislava insists on helping its neighbour, but only with “non-letha”’ goods. These include mine-clearing equipment and generators.

Slovakia is also helping out by supplying electricity when Russian bombing raids crippled the Ukrainian supply.

After similar rallies in recent weeks, Fico had already accused the organizers of spreading “lies” and manipulating people by claiming that the government was considering withdrawing from the EU and NATO.

President Peter Pellegrini had also criticized the fact that the slogan “Slovakia is Europe!” was being used for the demonstration. This was seen as suggesting that the government was questioning Slovakia’s place in the EU and NATO.

In its calls, the demonstration movement has denounced verbal attacks by politicians in the government camp against artists and the media.

Fico, in turn, accuses his opponents of wanting to overthrow a government that was legitimately elected in democratic elections.