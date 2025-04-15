America’s national forests are part of what makes our country special. Whether you’re a serious hiker or just enjoy a day away from the hustle and bustle of the city, forests are a wonderful place to reconnect with nature. However, because of newly-planned projects, our national forests are on the chopping block. Trees that have stood tall for decades or even centuries could be logged. Dozens of our longest-standing forests are at risk from increased logging and mining. Meet a few of the forests we’re working to save: The Tongass









Forest Service Alaska Region, USDA via Flickr | Public Domain

The Tongass is the largest national forest in the U.S. and it’s like no other. It’s the embodiment of wild Alaska. On Prince of Wales Island, endangered packs of Alexander Archipelago wolves roam free. Close to Juneau is the Mendenhall Glacier, a frozen river among the forest. There are more brown bears here than the entirety of the lower 48, thanks to the abundance of salmon. We recently helped restore protections for the roadless areas of the Tongass — those places that have been left untouched by logging and should be kept that way. But the Tongass is one of the timber industry’s top targets for logging. Recently, the Alaska timber industry sued the U.S. Forest Service to push for more old-growth logging in the Tongass. They specifically want to log the oldest trees in this forest, and we can’t let it happen. Superior National Forest

In the northeast corner of Minnesota is the Superior National Forest, home to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. It’s the most visited wilderness area in America. Generations have canoed its crystal clear waters and enjoyed its abundant wildlife, including moose, otters, lynx, loons, wolves and songbirds. A bill in Congress could open the door to toxic mining in the Superior National Forest. Mining in this special place would not only pollute hundreds of pristine lakes, it would also require logging to make space for mining equipment. We can’t let mining destroy the old-growth pine trees of Superior National Forest. Mt. Hood National Forest

Mt. Hood National Forest in Oregon has something special for every season. The summer is great for picking berries and hiking through the forested mountains. In the fall, try to catch the brief window when larch trees turn golden. During the winter, you can enjoy cross-country skiing or snowshoeing in the backcountry among the evergreens. And come springtime, forage for mushrooms like morels on the damp forest floor. The watershed of this forest also provides drinking water for 1 million people in the Portland area. Increased logging is a major threat to this forest. Currently pending logging projects are targeting Mt. Hood’s mature and old-growth trees. It’s also one of the 17 national forests covered by the Northwest Forest Plan. A proposed change to that plan could triple logging in these forests. How do we save these forests from the chopping block? Mature and old-growth trees are worth more standing — they shelter wildlife, keep our air and water clean, and are the best natural defense against climate change. But these older trees are the most at risk. That’s why we’re rallying forest defenders to stand up for the trees. We’re calling on Congress to permanently protect the wild, roadless forests of the U.S. We’re speaking out to oppose the Northwest Forest Plan amendment, which could triple logging in the Pacific Northwest. And we’re defending the Boundary Waters from proposing mining that could decimate the forest and a beloved wilderness. When the logging industry attacks our oldest forests, we must stand together to save the trees and let our forests grow.

