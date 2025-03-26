CANBERRA, 26 MARCH 2025—As the Prime Minister’s bill to weaken environmental oversight of the salmon industry and push a species closer to extinction passes into legislation today, Greenpeace Australia Pacific has urged Labor to rebuild its shattered credibility on the environment by taking a strong climate and nature agenda into its Federal Election campaign.

“The passage of the EPBC Amendment legislation, which imperils the endangered Maugean skate, gives special treatment to the polluting salmon industry and sets a dangerous precedent of allowing corporations to avoid scrutiny, is a rock-bottom moment for a party that once promised ‘no new extinctions’,” said Glenn Walker, Head of Nature, Greenpeace Australia Pacific.

“This ill-conceived decision by the Prime Minister to rush through this legislation, which comes weeks after Labor broke its promise to deliver strong nature law reforms in this term of government, has dealt a massive blow to Labor’s credibility on the environment.

“Australians overwhelmingly love nature, and want to see our precious places and wildlife protected. A healthy environment and safe climate underpin many critical issues facing the community, including cost of living, health, jobs, and the economy.

“We deserve and demand a government that takes nature protection seriously—and urge Labor to take very seriously the task of rebuilding its shattered credibility on nature as it gears up for an imminent election campaign.

“At a bare minimum, this looks like a time-bound commitment to deliver strong nature law reforms and establish an independent Environmental Protection Authority within the first 12 months of government, if re-elected.

“We also want to see strong ocean protection commitments, including a promise to ratify the Global Oceans Treaty within the first 100 days of government, and championing ocean sanctuaries in nearby international waters, including as a priority the Tasman Sea.

“Labor is entering an election fight against a Coalition that has promised to fast-track fossil fuel approvals, impose expensive and dangerous nuclear technology on Australians, and defang our environmental laws further.

“Offering Australians an ambitious and credible plan to protect our beloved environment, wildlife, and communities will not only rebuild trust with Australians, it will bolster Labor’s legacy for generations to come.

– ENDS-

For interviews, contact Vai at 0452 290 082 / [email protected]