The BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells welcomed a star-studded trio during third round action on Sunday night.

Actor Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attended matches at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. They were spotted during the Holger Rune-Ugo Humbert match, which Rune won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Cameras also caught Kendall Jenner alongside her sister, Kylie, and Chalamet.

Rune showed appreciation as he reposted a clip of Chalamet and Kylie, writing on X: “Love the support out here.”

The “Complete Unknown” star is known for his sports fandom. He appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay” in December, stunning the crew with his sports knowledge. In January, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns gifted Chalamet, a Knicks fan, a signed jersey after a win. Chalamet also sat courtside at the Knicks-Los Angeles Lakers game last Thursday.

Indian Wells is no stranger to celebrity couples. Last year, Zendaya and Tom Holland attended the women’s championship match between Iga Swiatek and Maria Sakkari. Zendaya then posed with Swiatek after her win.