How did SNL mock President Donald Trump during the SNL?

Tom Hanks received backlash for his offensive MAGA skit, with viewers outraged at his racist performance. He has come under fire for depicting a President Donald Trump supporter as a naive “racist” in a skit on Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration. The Hollywood icon returned as Doug, a naive idiot who wears a Make America Great Again hat and does surprisingly well on Black Jeopardy, a mock game show, as quoted in a report by the Daily Mail.

In an attempt to portray the contrasts and parallels between President Trump supporters and black culture, Hanks made his debut as Doug on Black Jeopardy! in 2016.

However, as MAGA supporters noted, President Trump has since won the popular vote and won over a diverse electorate, making Doug an antiquated stereotype.



In the updated sketch, Doug angrily declined to shake hands with host Darnell Hayes, who was portrayed by Kenan Thompson. The ‘Forrest Gump’ star and SNL were then criticized by President Donald Trump supporters for what they saw as an unfair portrayal.

Link Lauren, a former aide to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., described the character as “disgusting” and charged that Saturday Night Live was promoting a stale, divisive narrative. He penned, “This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter.”

Why are MAGA supporters upset with Tom Hanks?

President Donald Trump fans flooded social media with criticism of the sketch, with right-wing influencer Dominick McGee taking direct aim at Hanks, accusing him of disrespecting every Republican on SNL as he was dressed up as a President Trump supporter with a MAGA hat.

Another critic wrote, “No one in the audience laughs as Tom Hanks appears on SNL as a racist Donald Trump supporter that refuses to shake hands with a Black man,” pointing out what they perceived to be an awkward silence during the sketch. President Trump supporters also used the moment to highlight what they claim is SNL’s declining viewership, as reported by the Daily Mail.

FAQs

Why are people criticizing Tom Hanks for his Saturday Night Live skit?

In an SNL sketch, Hanks portrayed a President Donald Trump supporter as a clueless racist, which enraged MAGA fans who found it offensive and out of date, especially given Trump’s diverse support.

What other political jokes were told on SNL’s 50th anniversary?

The show featured numerous President Donald Trump-related jabs, ranging from mocking his renaming of the Gulf of Mexico to a “Gulf of America” joke and a parody song about his move to Florida.

