Viktor Gyökeres has reportedly moved to the top of Arsenal's transfer shortlist, while Manchester United hold the advantage in the race to sign Hugo Ekitike.

TOP STORIES

Sporting CP star Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly now favorite to fill Arsenal’s vacant striker position. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

– Arsenal hold a “strong interest” in Viktor Gyökeres and could target the Sporting CP striker in the summer, The Athletic reports. New Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is a firm admirer of the 26-year-old, who is viewed as a more attainable target than Newcastle United star Alexander Isak. While Gyökeres is under contract at Sporting until June 2028, it is widely believed that his valuation is a lot lower than that of Isak, who could cost interested clubs upwards of £120 million.

– Manchester United hold a key advantage over the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to the Daily Mirror. Sources close to the 22-year-old indicate that a summer move to the Premier League is a distinct possibility. A £60m valuation has been mooted for the France under-21 international, which has seemingly alerted the attention of Man United in particular. Ekitike is a boyhood fan of the Red Devils, which could make all the difference if a Premier League bidding war ensues at the end of the season.

– Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold’s proposed move to Real Madrid is a “done deal,” says Nicolo Schira. The Liverpool star is now expected to join Los Blancos once his contract expires at the end of the season, although it remains to be seen whether he’ll be free to feature for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in June’s FIFA Club World Cup. Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Madrid over the past year, after reportedly turning down several new contract offers from Liverpool.

– Manchester City will have to stump up around £50m if they want to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders this summer, according to Football Insider. The Dutchman has been identified as a top target by City boss Pep Guardiola ahead of an expected summer squad overhaul. However, before a bid can be submitted, Man City will first need to offload several key players, which could include Kevin De Bruyne, who has been linked with a move to MLS.

– Everton are lining up a shock summer bid for Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, the Scottish Sun reports. According to the outlet, Doak is available for around £25m, a fee which could tempt the Toffees into making an official offer. Everton boss David Moyes is said to be a big admirer of the 19-year-old, who has shone on loan at Middlesbrough this season. AFC Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on Doak, who has been sidelined since January.