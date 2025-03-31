ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — American Kaila Kuhn became the first competitor to win two aerials gold medals in a single edition of the world freestyle and snowboard championships on Sunday.

After helping the United States win the mixed-team event on Thursday, the 21-year-old Michigan native went on to secure the individual title three days later.

Her score of 105.13 made Kuhn the only female skier to cross the 100-point mark in the super final.

“This is the biggest surprise and I could not be happier,” Kuhn said.

Kuhn finished ahead of defending Olympic champion Xu Mengtao of China (99.16) and Australia’s Danielle Scott (96.93).

Noe Roth of Switzerland won the men’s competition to retain his title with a score of 143.31 points.

Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP

Finley Melville Ives wins halfpipe title New Zealand’s Finley Melville Ives won the men’s halfpipe title. The 18-year-old clinched the victory with a first-run score of 96.00.

“I am honestly in shock,” Melville Ives said. “I can’t believe I landed my run. The pipe is so good and I am so thankful the weather is good.”

Three-time Olympic slopestyle medalist Nick Goepper took the silver medal with his second-run score of 94.00, ahead of Alex Ferreira (92.50).

Britain’s Zoe Atkin won her first women’s world halfpipe title after scoring 93.50 in her second run.

“I’m going to eat all the Swiss chocolate I have in my bedroom,” Atkin was quoted as saying.