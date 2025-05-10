Bayern Munich have started concrete negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen center back Jonathan Tah, while Leroy Sané can imagine a move to LaLiga with his future uncertain. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Jonathan Tah can leave Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer this summer, and Bayern Munich reportedly have opened talks. (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Bayern Munich have started concrete negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen center back Jonathan Tah and his advisers, reports Sky Sport Deutschland, with the 29-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the season. There will be competition, though, as Xabi Alonso is keen to take the Germany international with him to Real Madrid, while Barcelona have interest but must contend with financial fair play issues.

– Football Transfers reports that Arsenal are expected to make Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi their first signing of the summer transfer window. The 26-year-old reportedly has already told La Real that he will leave once the season ends, with the Gunners seeing him as the perfect replacement for Jorginho and already agreeing to personal terms.

– A move to LaLiga appeals to Leroy Sané if the winger leaves Bayern Munich when his contract expires this summer, reports Sky Sport Deutschland, although Barcelona and Real Madrid already have strong attacks. The Bavarians’ offer of a renewal for the 29-year-old still stands, and he is said to have received interest from Arsenal and Chelsea — who would both appeal to the Germany international — although he doesn’t see moving to Newcastle United or Tottenham Hotspur as a priority solution.

– Fabrizio Romano reports that Hugo Ekitike will leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, with various top cubs having already made contact about a move for the highly touted striker. Big names from the Premier League have approached representatives for both the player and club, although the 22-year-old wants to focus on securing UEFA Champions League football for the Bundesliga club before deciding his future.

– Brentford fear that they will lose goalkeeper Mark Flekken to Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to Football Insider. This comes as Die Werkself want to strengthen in goal after a season in which Lukas Hradecky and Matej Kovar have been rotated, and Flekken is high on their list of options.

– Center back Jérémy Jacquet has made his mark since returning to Stade Rennais from his loan at Clermont Foot, and Foot Mercato reports that the 19-year-old France youth international has impressed enough for RB Leipzig to set their sights on him. Even so, Die Roten Bullen haven’t made an offer yet and Rennais are in no rush to see Jacquet leave.