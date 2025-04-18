Bayern Munich are prepared to go all-out to beat Real Madrid and Manchester City in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, while Juventus could look to offload midfielder Douglas Luiz in the summer. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Several European clubs will look to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in the summer transfer window. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

– Bayern Munich believe they have the “advantage” in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports Bild’s Christian Falk on the Daily Briefing. Multiple meetings are said to have been held between the Bundesliga club and Wirtz’s representatives, with the 21-year-old at the top of their shortlist for the summer. It is reported that the contest for his signature remains open, with Manchester City interested, while Wirtz could also be tempted by a switch to Real Madrid.

– Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz could be moved on from the Allianz Stadium in the summer, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are reported to be concerned over the 26-year-old’s current form, and they would be willing to offer him to Newcastle United as part of a player-exchange deal including Italy international midfielder Sandro Tonali. Luiz has struggled to garner regular starts since arriving in Turin last summer, having made just three league starts.

– Liverpool and Manchester United are among the sides tracking Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, reports the Daily Mail. It is believed that the 21-year-old will leave the Ligue 1 club this season, with multiple clubs in Europe eyeing a move for him. Cherki, who has previously been linked with Chelsea, scored to put Lyon ahead in extra time before Manchester United’s comeback 5-4 Europa League win on Thursday.

– Two clubs are keen to sign on-loan Fiorentina striker Albert Gudmundsson, reports TEAMtalk. The 27-year-old Iceland international, who is currently on loan with the Viola from Genoa, is attracting interest from both Everton and Internazionale, with the Toffees seeing him as a potential future replacement for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Gudmundsson has scored six goals in 20 Serie A matches this season, and he has previously been linked with Manchester United.

– Juventus want to ensure that on-loan Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is at the club next season, reports Calciomercato. Talks are said to have been held between the two clubs over a potential deal in the summer, but sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is reported to be considering a second loan move for him due to the Premier League side’s €50 million valuation.