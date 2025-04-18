The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it is “outraged” after an explosion damaged one of its facilities in Gaza on Wednesday—marking the second such incident in under a month.

“This is the second such incident in three weeks,” the organisation posted on X, noting that another location was previously hit by an Israeli tank shell on 24 March.

The ICRC did not reveal the specific sites but stressed that the buildings were “clearly marked and regularly notified to all parties.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms any action that inhibits our ability to do our work and risks the lives of humanitarian workers,” the statement read.