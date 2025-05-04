Juventus have taken the first concrete steps to sign Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United, while Dean Huijsen‘s future could be decided this month with Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all in the race. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

– Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future not for discussion until May 25

– Source: USMNT’s McKennie in talks to extend Juventus deal

– Source: PSV right-back Ledezma weighing Liga MX interest

Rasmus Højlund has only managed to score four times in the Premier League this season. George Wood/Getty Images

– Serie A giants Juventus have taken the first steps to signing Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United this summer, reports Calciomercato. The Denmark international, who moved to Old Trafford from Atalanta two years ago, has struggled to adapt to life in England and has scored only four Premier League goals this season. The 22-year-old is available for transfer as Ruben Amorim plans a significant rebuild, with a return to Italy the most likely outcome. With Dusan Vlahovic set to leave Juve due to a contract impasse, the Turin club have identified Højlund as a suitable replacement. The original plan was to sign another former Serie A forward struggling at United, but an injury to Joshua Zirkzee, and Amorim’s desire to give the ex-Bologna player another chance, has led to a switch of targets to Højlund.

– AFC Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen will decide his future “probably this month,” according to Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all involved in the race to sign the centre-back. The 20-year-old has been in superlative form this season, earning his first cap for Spain and being labelled “the next Sergio Ramos” in the process. Huijsen made the move from Juventus to Bournemouth for €15.2 million in July 2024, but — with a £50m release clause written into his contract — appears to be headed for one of Europe’s elite clubs once the transfer window opens.

– Christopher Nkunku has decided that he wants to leave Chelsea in the summer despite his contract running until 2029, reports Florian Plettenberg, adding that talks are ongoing. The 27-year-old has struggled to truly make his mark at Stamford Bridge, although he still has 14 goals and five assists across all competitions this term. Nkunku joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig for a reported £52m in June 2023 and has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

– Arsenal is considering a shock move for Manchester United winger Antony, according to UOL Esporte. The 25-year-old Brazil international struggled for form in his 2½ seasons at Old Trafford before being loaned to Real Betis in January. Since making the move to La Liga, Antony has found his verve again and has six goals and four assists to his name. With Raheem Sterling unlikely to stay on beyond his loan at the Emirates, Antony could bolster Mikel Arteta’s wide options and United are willing to let him go to help reduce their wage bill.

– Marseille forward Mason Greenwood is desperate to return to England, claims The Sun, suggesting that his stance has alerted a number of Premier League clubs. Having played for Getafe and now Marseille, it is suggested that the novelty of playing abroad “has worn off” for the 23-year-old. The disgraced former Manchester United player has recently been criticised by coach Roberto De Zerbi and OM’s fans.

– Whether Juventus qualify for the Champions League will shape how they approach the summer, and Francisco Conceição could be one of those impacted. The Bianconeri aren’t completely convinced about triggering the €30m clause to make the 22-year-old winger’s loan from Porto permanent. AC Milan and AS Roma are interested. (Tuttosport)

– Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa are all holding internal talks about making a move to sign free agent Kevin De Bruyne. The 33-year-old is finishing the season strongly having announced that he will leave Manchester City. (TBR)

– Oleksandr Zinchenko looks set to leave Arsenal in the summer with Borussia Dortmund increasingly confident of getting a deal over the line. (Football Insider)

– Villa are stepping up their interest in FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa as they look unlikely to trigger the clause to make Marcus Rashford‘s loan from Manchester United permanent, claims . Villa have been watching 20-year-old Aghehowa since he moved from Atlético Madrid in the summer. (The Sun)

– Villa are also looking at Atlético Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentina international, 30, only has one year left on his contract with Atletico Madrid, who are open to offers. AC Milan are an alternative destination for the World Cup-winning midfielder. (Birmingham Mail)

– Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Axel Tape is open to joining Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent, with the Bundesliga club seeing the 17-year-old as a top player for the future. This comes despite Premier League interest. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Victor Osimhen has suggested he could stay at Galatasaray beyond this season. The Nigeria striker, 26, is on loan in Turkey from Napoli and has scored 33 goals in 37 matches for the Istanbul giants. Heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea, Osimhen has said he “wants to continue to make [the Galatasaray fans] proud”. (Daily Mirror)

– Real Madrid is looking to move on David Alaba this summer. The Austria international is now 32 and has struggled with injuries over the last two seasons. The Club World Cup could be his last involvement with the Spanish giants. (Estadio Deportivo)

– Newcastle and Aston Villa are both keen on Bilal El Khannous. Despite being relegated with Leicester, the Morocco attacking midielder, 20, is coveted by the Champions League-chasing pair. El Khannous has scored three goals and made five assists in 34 appearances since joining the Foxes from Belgian club Genk last summer. (Caught Offside)

– Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, Brighton forward Joao Pedro and Ipswich striker Liam Delap are not on Arne Slot’s shortlist for Liverpool signings this summer, contrary to other reports. (Daily Mail)

– Newcastle are monitoring a host of wide forward options as boss Eddie Howe wants alternatives to Jacob Murphy on the right wing. Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, both 25, are under consideration after brilliant Premier League campaigns. The Magpies have also scouted PSV’s Johan Bakayoko, 22, while Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, 19 and Manchester City’s James McAtee, 22, are on the radar too. (Newcastle Chronicle)

– Newly promoted Leeds United have been given the green light by Newcastle to make a move for Sean Longstaff. The 27-year-old central midfielder has become a peripheral figure at St James’ Park and Daniel Farke is looking to add Premier League experience to his squad. (Shields Gazette)

– Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, 22, could leave Arsenal for FC Copenhagen this summer. With the Gunners looking to bring in new forwards, the striker has been deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates after just two appearances this season. (Football Insider)