Manchester City want Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz to replace Kevin De Bruyne, while Liverpool are interested in Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Manchester City will look to replace Kevin De Bruyne with attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– The “dream” option for Manchester City this summer is Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 21-year-old is said to be seen as an ideal replacement to succeed midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who announced his upcoming departure at the end of the season on Friday, though a move for him could be difficult with the BayArena hierarchy having already proposed a new contract that would include a release clause for the summer of 2026. Wirtz is also believed to be on the radar of Bayern Munich.

-Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo is on the radar of Liverpool, reports Relevo. The Reds are reported to hold interest in the 26-year-old Uruguay international, but whether a move becomes possible is set to depend on whether he wants to leave the Blaugrana, and there is optimism from the Camp Nou hierarchy that he will decide to stay put. It is believed that a potential swap deal could “not be ruled out,” with Barca still looking at Reds winger Luis Díaz.

– Manchester United and Nottingham Forest are watching the situation of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, reports Rudy Galetti. The two Premier League clubs are said to have added the 27-year-old to their shortlist ahead of the next transfer window, when they could challenge Bayern Munich, Atlético Madrid and Juventus for his signature. Mateta scored his 13th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday in the 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

– Juventus could decide against keeping on-loan Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent basis, reports Calciomercato. Despite the club previously being reported to be keen to sign the 26-year-old France international on a permanent basis in the summer, the latest indicates that their stance has since changed following dip in form that has seen him fail to score in his last seven matches.

– A move for Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers is being considered by Manchester City, reports TEAMtalk. Manager Pep Guardiola is believed to be keen to bring the 22-year-old back to the Etihad Stadium, but it is said that it would take a significant offer to convince the Villans to part ways with him. Rogers has been one of the standouts at Villa Park this season, and he scored the opening goal in the 2-1 win in the Premier League over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

– Aston Villa have been keeping tabs on Noni Madueke‘s future at Chelsea, with the 23-year-old reportedly frustrated about not having significant playing time under Blues head coach Enzo Maresca. (Football Insider)

– Despite being comfortable at Barcelona, both Liverpool and Manchester City are monitoring Lamine Yamal in the hope of possibly signing the 17-year-old winger in the foreseeable future. (Mundo Deportivo)

– Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta, has plans to make five new signings for the Gunners in the summer transfer window. (TNT Sports)

– Manchester City will need to shell out £100 million to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz in the summer. (Mirror)