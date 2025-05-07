Newcastle United join the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah, while Wolves try to keep hold of Rayan Aït Nouri amid interest from Manchester City and Liverpool. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Will Newcastle United sign a new defender this summer in Jonathan Tah? (Photo by Jörg Schüler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

– Newcastle United have entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, The Sun reports. The Germany international is set to become a free agent this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona. However, the proposed move has stalled in recent weeks, which could potentially open the door to a Premier League switch. Alongside the Magpies, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also monitoring the 29-year-old.

– Wolves are preparing to offer Rayan Aït-Nouri a new contract to ward off interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, reports The Telegraph. The Algeria defender is valued at £50 million and could be the subject of several offers if a new deal is not agreed; his contract expires in June 2026. Both Liverpool and Man City have extensively scouted Aït-Nouri. The 23-year-old has played 34 times in the Premier League this season, grabbing seven assists.

– Manchester United have been looking at Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with initial contacts taking place, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Serbia international has attracted the attention of top European clubs after solid performances for Toro this season. The 28-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets in 34 league appearances. Napoli and Chelsea are among the clubs also monitoring the goalkeeper, whose contract expires in June 2026. He has €20m release clause.

– Real Madrid are not considering signing Martín Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer, reports OK Diario, paving the way for a Premier League move. While Real Madrid are admirers of the 26-year-old, they are not looking to strengthen with a holding midfielder, feeling they need another creative option instead — and that won’t change if Xabi Alonso arrives as new coach. Los Blancos are also unsure about paying the Spain international’s €60m release clause, with Arsenal now looking to be firm favourites to complete a deal.

– A host of Premier League clubs are closely monitoring Jobe Bellingham‘s situation at Sunderland, Ekrem Konur reports. Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace are all reportedly tracking his progress. The 19-year-old’s future could hinge upon how Sunderland perform in the Championship playoffs. Should the Black Cats fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, their star midfielder may be on the move this summer.

OTHER RUMORS

– Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Lee Kang-In is the latest name being linked with Arsenal. The 24-year-old, who will face the Gunners in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, is a fringe player at PSG and could be available for just £17m. (The Sun)

– The release clause in Benjamin Sesko‘s RB Leipzig contract is now €80 million “due to his performances and flexibility within the contract.” However, the Bundesliga club may be ready to negotiate a fee for the in-demand striker below that figure. (Florian Plettenberg)

– Liverpool forward Federico Chiesa, who has made only five Premier League appearances this season, is wanted by AC Milan and Napoli — although the 27-year-old would also be prepared to stay at Anfield and show be has more to offer. (Calciomercato)

– Real Betis president Angel Haro believes his club will need to be creative to find a way to keep Antony beyond this summer. The 25-year-old has been a huge hit in Spain following his loan move from Manchester United. The loan did not include an option for the Spanish club to automatically make his stay permanent. (Estadio Deportivo)

– Aston Villa will do “everything they can” to keep Morgan Rogers amid fresh interest from Chelsea. The 22-year-old is under contract at Villa until June 2030, meaning Chelsea would have to offer a sizable transfer fee. Manchester City, whose academy he graduated from, are also keeping tabs on the England international. (Football Insider)

– Augsburg midfielder Juan Cabrera is on the verge of joining Greuther Fürth on a free transfer. The 22-year-old’s deal expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sport Deutschland)