



This story appeared in The Logoff, a daily newsletter that helps you stay informed about the Trump administration without letting political news take over your life. Subscribe here.

Welcome to The Logoff: Today Joshua Keating and I are focusing on a surprising ceasefire agreement between the US and the Houthis, a pact that signals a new direction in the Trump administration’s approach to a multiyear military struggle in the Middle East.

What’s the context? Since late 2023, the Houthis — an Iran-backed militia group that controls much of Yemen — have been attacking commercial ships passing through the Red Sea, US military forces, and Israel. The strikes, which started shortly after Hamas’s October 7 attack in Israel and the start of Israel’s war in Gaza, have complicated international shipping and added further instability to a volatile region.

Under the Biden administration, the US carried out some strikes against the Houthis, but the Trump team has been bombing them near daily since mid-March.

What’s today’s deal? We only have verbal statements, but we know the US agreed to stop its bombing campaign and that the Houthis have agreed to stop shooting at US ships.

As for other ships in the Red Sea, it’s a little unclear. The Houthis haven’t actually attacked container ships on the Red Sea since around December — well before the latest round of bombing began. But shipping companies are likely going to want more reassurance before they resume full use of the Red Sea.

What about conflict with Israel? The deal doesn’t seem to say anything about Houthi strikes on Israel. Coming two days after a Houthi missile reached Tel Aviv’s airport, the implicit message from Washington seems to be that the Israelis and the Houthis can fight this out on their own.

What did this tell us about Trump’s foreign policy? The announcement today signals that the administration is keen on avoiding another “forever war” in the Middle East, but it’s unclear whether the deal makes the region safer. The Houthis are claiming the deal is a victory over America, and, chances are, the US hasn’t heard the last of them.

And with that, it’s time to log off…

Astronomers say they’ve found evidence of another planet in our solar system, which would bring us back to nine. I — a certified non-astronomer — lack the background to assess the new claims, but I’m excited about the possibility. While you ponder a potential new ninth planet, here’s one of my favorite comedians discussing the fate of Pluto.





Source link