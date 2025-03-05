After boasting about gutting climate initiatives, terminating thousands of federal workers, and withdrawing the U.S. from the World Health Organization at the start of his address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night, President Donald Trump rattled off a series of now-familiar falsehoods about Social Security that advocates say are aimed at justifying deep cuts to the program.

“Believe it or not, government databases list 4.7 million Social Security members from people aged 100 to 109 years old. It lists 3.6 million people from ages 110 to 119. I don’t know any of them,” Trump said, regurgitating the lie—also peddled by Elon Musk—that Social Security benefits are being paid out on a large scale to people who have been dead for years.

“I know some people who are rather elderly but not quite that elderly,” said Trump as he continued to list numbers, at one point declaring that a person in Social Security Administration (SSA) databases is “listed at 360 years of age.”

SSA, which Trump and Musk are in the process of eviscerating and possibly privatizing, automatically halts payments by age 115. Even Trump’s handpicked acting SSA commissioner has refuted the claim that Social Security benefits are being paid out to tens of millions of dead people.

The president’s remarks were seen as part of a broader effort, spearheaded by Musk, to create the appearance of rampant waste and fraud to make the case for cutting Social Security, which lifts more people above the poverty line in the U.S. than any other program.

“Tonight’s speech by President Trump should be highly alarming to the 70 million Americans on Social Security and to anyone who is earning benefits by paying into the program. His speech was full of lies,” said Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

“Just because someone may be in SSA’s database, doesn’t mean that they are receiving benefits unless they are alive and eligible—something Elon Musk and his DOGE minions should have learned before propagating these claims,” Richtman added. “Trump and Musk’s claims of ‘fraud’ in the Social Security program would be laughable if they weren’t so harmful, and have already been widely discredited.”

Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, also weighed in, calling Trump’s Social Security lies “the prelude to vicious cuts.”

“They want to cut Social Security and Medicaid. This is their core agenda. Reverse Roosevelt. They are no longer even hiding it.”

SSA data shows that just 0.1% of Social Security recipients are over the age of 100. A report published last year by SSA’s inspector general, whom Trump recently fired, found that of the $8.6 trillion in Social Security benefits paid out between 2015 and 2022, just 0.84% of the payments were deemed improper.

“Social Security has vanishingly low rates of fraud, far less than private-sector retirement programs,” Alex Lawson, executive director of the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works, said in a statement late Tuesday. “Lying about it is a convenient way to justify cutting off benefits to people deemed enemies or undeserving under the guise of ‘fraud.'”

“Social Security has survived wars, pandemics, and recessions,” said Lawson. “But unless there is a rapid course correction, it may not survive Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

Democratic lawmakers also sharply condemned Trump’s comments on Social Security, which came days after Musk falsely characterized the program as a Ponzi scheme.

“Trump is making up stats about Social Security so he has an excuse to cut your benefits,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.).

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) noted that “all you hear is Republican laughter” as Trump spouted lies about Social Security.

“They want to cut Social Security and Medicaid,” Khanna wrote on social media. “This is their core agenda. Reverse Roosevelt. They are no longer even hiding it.”