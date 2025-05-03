A powerful earthquake with a 7.4 magnitude struck the Drake Passage, a remote stretch of ocean between South America and Antarctica, with the epicenter located approximately 219 kilometers (136 miles) south of Ushuaia, Argentina, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). The quake triggered a tsunami alert along Chile’s Strait of Magellan coastline and its research stations in Antarctica.A red alert was issued for the Magallanes region and the Chilean Antarctic Territory by the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response (SENAPRED) soon after the quake was recorded under the sea.

As a precautionary step, 32 individuals from Antarctic research bases and around 1,800 people, including 1,000 from Puerto Williams and 500 from Puerto Natales, were evacuated.

With slight increases recorded at Antarctic bases, the tsunami alert was later downgraded and withdrawn after assessments indicated minimal sea level changes.

This earthquake is the most significant seismic event in the region since 1949 and triggered a tsunami warning and evacuation along the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina. The quake also resulted in about a dozen aftershocks.

Live Events



“We heard the sirens and didn’t wait,” said María López, a mother of two. “I grabbed my kids and we ran uphill. We’ve never experienced something like this so close to home.”Chile’s location at the convergence of three tectonic plates makes it one of the most seismically active countries globally. Chilean President Gabriel Boric, while suspending his agenda to oversee the emergency response, said, “We are calling for the evacuation of the coastline throughout the Magallanes region. Right now, our duty is to be prepared and heed the authorities.”

In Argentina’s Tierra del Fuego province, the earthquake was felt in Ushuaia and surrounding towns. Authorities stopped water activities and navigation as a precaution.

As of now, no casualties or damage have been reported, despite initial fears. Residents are advised to stay informed and follow official guidance as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

