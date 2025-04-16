What is Type 5 Diabetes?

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has officially recognised a new form of diabetes, Type 5 diabetes, and has linked it to malnourished teenagers and young adults, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. As per a TOI report, this lesser-known condition, also called malnutrition-related diabetes, is distinct from the more familiar Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

According to the IDF, Type 5 diabetes refers to Severe Insulin-Deficient Diabetes (SIDD). Unlike Type 2 diabetes, which is mostly linked to obesity and insulin resistance, Type 5 diabetes is primarily caused by chronic undernutrition, especially during early developmental years.

“Type 5 diabetes is characterised by severely low insulin levels and poor metabolic control. It typically affects lean individuals who were malnourished in childhood or adolescence,” the IDF noted in a press release.

The IDF estimates that between 20 to 25 million people around the world may be suffering from this form of diabetes. It is most prevalent in Asia and Africa, with early reports tracing the condition back to Jamaica in 1955. By the 1960s, similar cases were identified among undernourished populations in India, Pakistan, and parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

Despite being observed for over 70 years, Type 5 diabetes has largely been overlooked, often misdiagnosed as Type 1 or Type 2. “This recognition marks a pivotal moment in the understanding of diabetes,” the IDF said.

Symptoms of Type 5 Diabetes



Type 5 diabetes often presents in subtle ways and is easy to miss due to the absence of obesity, a common factor in other types of diabetes. Here are some key signs to look out for:

Constant fatigue

Unexplained weight loss or failure to gain weight

Stunted growth

Excessive thirst and increased urination

Frequent infections and poor wound healing

Digestive issues and lack of appetite

Dark patches of skin, especially around the neck

Trouble with memory, focus, or school performance

Professor Schwarz from the IDF’s World Diabetes Congress highlighted the importance of this recognition, “The recognition of Type 5 diabetes marks a historic shift in how we approach diabetes globally. For too long, this condition has gone unrecognised, affecting millions of people and depriving them of access to adapted care. This is about equity, science, and saving lives.”

The IDF has also launched a dedicated Type 5 Diabetes Working Group to further research, raise awareness, and improve healthcare support for those affected.

