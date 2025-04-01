Image: WAM/ For illustrative purposes

The UAE’s ambitious comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) programme continues to reshape its trade landscape, with 26 agreements signed with key global partners as of Q1 2025.

The initiative, launched in September 2021, underscores the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its regional and international economic influence.

In 2025 alone, the UAE secured five new CEPAs with Malaysia, New Zealand, Kenya, Ukraine, and the Central African Republic, further expanding its trade network and unlocking opportunities for the country’s private sector across some of the world’s most dynamic economies, according to a WAM report.

Of the 26 agreements, six have officially entered into force, while 14 are undergoing technical and ratification procedures. Negotiations on another six agreements have been finalised, with signings expected soon.

UAE focused on deepening economic ties

The UAE is also in the final stages of CEPA negotiations with several major economies, most notably Japan, with talks expected to conclude before the end of 2025.

The results of four key agreements that have already taken effect highlight their tangible impact:

UAE-India non-oil trade grew by 20.5 per cent, with UAE exports to India surging 75 per cent by the end of 2024.

Trade with Turkiye increased by over 11 per cent.

Indonesia saw growth exceeding 15 per cent.

Georgia recorded a 56 per cent rise in trade, marking a significant boost in bilateral economic activity.

CEPA programme supports UAE’s long-term trade goals

The CEPA programme is playing a pivotal role in the UAE’s broader economic strategy, accelerating progress toward the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.

The national agenda aims to increase the total value of non-oil foreign trade in goods to Dhs4tn and non-oil exports to Dhs800bn by 2031.

These agreements have had a positive impact across multiple sectors, including logistics, clean energy, advanced technology, financial services, green industries, agriculture, and sustainable food systems.