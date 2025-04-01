



Let’s face it — some of the best foods come from the freezer. But, it’s not just the ice cream, pizza bites, chicken tenders, and french fries, you’ll find inside a freezer space. It’s also the go-to place for storing meats, veggies, and fruits so they don’t spoil. That being said, it’s not uncommon to find yourself short on room inside the freezer.

A perfect solution to this problem is a stand-alone freezer. Normally, the popular appliance can be quite expensive, but right now Walmart has an awesome deal on the Frigidaire Chest Freezer. For a limited time shoppers can score the convenient appliance for just $299, instead of the regular price of $599.

Frigidaire Chest Freezer, $299 (was $599) at Walmart

This model of Frigidaire’s chest freezer has a spacious capacity of 10.3 cubic feet, with dimensions measuring 25.4 inches wide, 43.9 inches long, and 33.5 inches deep. The streamlined design features an external temperature control and power light for added convenience. It also is built with an intelligent cooling system that is not only energy efficient but also runs quietly. The hinged top allows you to easily open up the airtight lid using the built-in handle, while also letting you prop the lid open as needed.

One shopper said, “I love the convenient size — it’s perfect. We have had this freezer for a few months now and we have no complaints. It’s pretty big inside and can be adjusted to height. It was exactly what we were looking for. I’m 100% satisfied.”

There are lots of great features on this deep freezer, but the biggest plus is probably its garage-ready design. This simply means that the appliance can keep a consistently cold temperature even in extreme weather from 0 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit, since most garages aren’t included in the heating and cooling system of the home. Other standout features of this freezer include a basket inside for added organization and a defrost drain if too much ice builds up.

One reviewer wrote, “Everything is great about this freezer and it was so convenient that it’s garage ready. At first, I thought it might’ve been too small but it is definitely a DEEP freezer.” Another added, “Spacious and easy to move because of the wheels on the bottom.”

Having a chest freezer like this one can actually help you save money in the long run. The extra freezer space means you can stock up on expensive meats or berries when they’re on sale, so these food items will stay fresh for months versus days. It’s also ideal for those with a garden who want to enjoy the fruits of their labor even after harvesting season.

One reviewer said, “It is very lightweight, but it runs very quietly and freezes well. It was a good value for the money. I look forward to using my new freezer with the bounty from my garden.”

Don’t waste money by throwing out food, instead take advantage of the $299 Frigidaire Chest Freezer deal. These savings won’t last, so be sure to add it to your cart while it’s still on sale.