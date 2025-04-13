US President Donald Trump entered to a standing ovation and cheers from a crowd of thousands attending a UFC event on Saturday night. He shook hands with supporters against a backdrop of fans waving his trademark MAGA hats.

The Republican leader was greeted by his supporters amid ‘USA’ chants. The White House posted on X,”President Trump Makes EPIC Entrance at UFC 314 in Miami. CROWD ERUPTS IN USA CHANT”.

Trump’s dance goes viral

Trump’s appearance at the UFC event got widespread attention on social media and the reason was not just political or championship fight. It was a spontaneous, fun moment that quickly went viral online. When Trump entered the Kaseya Center in Miami to a wave of cheers, claps and applause; the President broke into his familiar celebratory dance.

In the viral video, Trump is seen showing his dance moves to his supporters at the UFC event. Trump’s brief dance—featuring slow-motion air punches and a gentle sway of the hips—mirrored his signature rally moves set to the Village People’s “YMCA.” The moment, captured during a UFC event headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes, quickly went viral online. He was dancing to rap rock music “American Bad Ass” by Kid Rock.

Social media users quickly reacted to Trump’s dance moves at the UFC event “No one can match vibe of Trump,” said once user sharing a clip of similar dance moves by Trump in the past. many labelled the moment as “iconic” or “legendary” while some said they were glad to see Trump enjoying. One user identified as Nichole Victoria on X went on to reply, “I just love him! He’s so cute!”

Dressed in a dark suit and a striking yellow tie, President Trump made a high-profile appearance cageside at Saturday’s UFC event. He was accompanied by UFC President Dana White, his granddaughter Kai Trump, and key figures from his administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Senator Ted Cruz, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

Also seated nearby were Elon Musk, now heading the Department of Government Efficiency, and podcast host Joe Rogan. The event marked Trump’s first UFC appearance since returning to office in January and took place in Miami-Dade County—a region where he secured an 11-point victory in the last election.

Trump entered the arena with UFC President Dana White, with whom he has been close for decades. He was also accompanied by his granddaughter, Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr.

Throughout the fight, the UFC jumbotron frequently featured the president, drawing roars from the sold-out arena. The crowd periodically cheered “USA,” and Trump briefly danced to the Village People’s “YMCA” standing from his seat, firing up the crowd.

In between fights, Trump would occasionally shake hands with people who approached him and lean in to speak to Musk, who at times held his son on his shoulders.

However, he mostly stayed seated, acknowledging and speaking to fighters who would go against the net to greet the president.

Trump- A UFC fan

The Republican president is a longtime UFC fan and sports enthusiast, who has frequently attended major fights. The mixed martial arts fight at Miami’s Kaseya Centre was Trump’s first UFC visit since he took office in January, and it came weeks after Trump attended the Saudi-sponsored LIV golf tournament at his golf club in Miami.

In a further nod to his sports enthusiasm, Trump has also attended the Super Bowl and Daytona 500 since taking office. He sat cageside at a UFC championship fight in New York City last November, shortly after he won the 2024 election.

Aside from the president, the main event for the UFC 314 fight is a championship bout between Australian former champion Alexander Volkanovski and Brazilian fighter Diego Lopes, who are competing for the featherweight championship title.It’s the fourth UFC event in Miami, in a county that supported the president by about 11 percentage points in the November election.

The president arrived in West Palm Beach on Friday for his 10th visit to South Florida since he became president, spending the evening in his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. He flew to Miami after playing golf at his club in West Palm Beach.

“You know who’s going to win? Dana White. Dana White’s gonna win,” Trump told reporters Saturday night aboard Air Force One.

His close affiliation with UFC helped boost his 2024 presidential campaign among young male voters prior to the November election, where he made promoting hypermasculine tones a signature of the campaign.

(With inputs from AP)

