LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday that now was not the time to lift sanctions against Russia, speaking after a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other leaders in Paris.

Starmer met leaders of countries involved in the so-called ‘coalition of the willing’ to discuss strengthening Kyiv’s position and what role the coalition might play if a peace deal is struck with Russia.

“There was absolute clarity that Russia is trying to delay, is playing games, and we have to be absolutely clear about that,” Starmer said, standing alongside Zelenskiy.

“And that has meant three outcomes. Firstly, more support for Ukraine to make sure Ukraine is in the strongest possible position…. Second, complete clarity that now is not the time for lifting of sanctions, quite the contrary.”

He also said the group discussed military and operational plans for the coalition of the willing. REUTERS

