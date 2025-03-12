A senior Democrat influential on China policy praised US President Donald Trump ’s welcoming stance on H-1B visas, relied upon by many technology companies, calling them necessary to keep America’s competitive edge.

Raja Krishnamoorthi, the top Democrat on the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party , has strongly backed boosting the US position in critical and emerging technologies, including quantum computing .

“I’m glad that President Trump said that he believes … in H-1Bs, which is a key part of every hi-tech field,” said Krishnamoorthi. “That type of innovation in the immigration space would be very welcome in quantum.”

Using H-1Bs towards this goal has caused a rift between billionaire Elon Musk , a senior Trump adviser, and others close to the president. The issue is urgent as China has made significant advances in quantum computing, AI and other technologies at the heart of America’s economic competition with Beijing.

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and owner of X, speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington on February 26. Musk is a special government employee advising Trump. Photo: AFP

During a podcast interview aired by the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday, the Illinois congressman welcomed Trump’s recent comments backing high-skilled immigration to the US.