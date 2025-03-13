South Africa’s ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, appears to have been frozen out in Washington, failing to secure key meetings with State Department officials and key Republicans. Rasool, who occupied the same position during the Obama administration, is likely being shut out due to his pro-Palestinian stance and past criticism of Trump. His ordeals come at a time when Pretoria is trying to mend strained ties with the Donald Trump-led administration. Relations between the two nations have soured since Trump was re-elected to the White House. In February, he suspended aid to South Africa over a controversial land law he claimed targeted the country’s white landowners. Trump also took issue with the country’s position on Israel. Pretoria is now considering alternatives, including recalling Rasool.

Source: SEMAFOR