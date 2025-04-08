



Timeless and comfortable sneakers can be tough to find, but there’s one that has withstood the test of time: Adidas Sambas. With a classic design, they have been a go-to sneaker for years. However, if you want a more budget-friendly version similar to these iconic sneakers, there’s a pair at Walmart you need to see.

The No Boundaries Soccer Sneakers are just $20, and shoppers say they look extremely similar to the cult-favorite style. At a cost that’s five times less, it’s practically a wardrobe essential.

No Boundaries Soccer Sneakers, $20 at Walmart

With just one glance, you can see why the No Boundaries Soccer Sneakers are a bestseller. They have an effortlessly sleek, low-profile design that can complete any look — whether it’s a casual jeans and T-shirt combo or a more elevated two-piece linen set. In addition to being “very cool-looking shoes,” shoppers note the similarities to Sambas, saying the pair “looks just like Adidas, but at a fraction of the price.”

Plus, the footbeds feature memory foam, and are “very comfy,” according to a reviewer. The shoes are available in eight colors, including neutral hues and vibrant pops of color. For sizes, you can get them in a men’s 7.5 to 13.

The pricier, name-brand style, meanwhile, features a soft leather upper and suede overlays that, along with the brand name, give it a heftier price. They come in over 30 colors and a wider range of sizes, but when compared to the No Boundaries $20 price tag, it’s a no-brainer which one you should add to your cart if you’re on a budget.

Any pair of sneakers that only costs $20 is a steal, let alone one that looks like a cult-favorite sneaker style. With a deal this good, you can add multiple pairs of the No Boundaries Soccer Sneakers to your cart.