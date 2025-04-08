A man has been charged after an alleged assault of Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the end of City’s Premier League clash with Manchester United, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

It is alleged that Grealish was slapped in the face by a man close to the Old Trafford tunnel as the two sets of players walked off the pitch after full-time.

City have declined to comment. United sources told ESPN that the club are cooperating with the investigation.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have confirmed to ESPN that 20-year-old Alfie Holt of Haven Drive, Droylsden has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court on 14 July.

A GMP statement read: “This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford Football Club on Sunday, April 6, 2025.”

Following the derby, City manager Pep Guardiola accused United fans of a “lack of class” after derogatory chants were directed at Phil Foden’s mother.

City sources said they had been shocked by the number of fans involved in the chants while sources close to United said they condemn “abusive chants against all players.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

“Lack of class; but it’s not United, it’s the people,” Guardiola said when about the chants.

“We are so exposed, people who are on the screen in world football — managers, owners, and football players especially.

“It is honestly, I don’t understand in the mind of the people involving the mum of Phil, being involved in that.

“It’s a lack of integrity, class, and they should be ashamed, but it is what it is; it’s happening everywhere, I would say, not just in the UK.”