Need to get rid of some grass, leaves, and other debris before your next outdoor barbecue? Mowing the lawn can be a fun bit of maintenance all on its own, but polishing your yard off with a weed eater and leaf blower will have it looking better than ever. And right now, Walmart’s offering 50% off the Firstness Cordless Electric Leaf Blower with a limited-time Flash deal.

This battery-powered beauty is equipped with two power settings: 70 miles per hour for gentler tasks and 135 miles per hour for moving heavier debris. The blow tube is adjustable to suit various heights and preferences, and it has a non-slip rubber handle for maximum comfort.

$55 (was $110)

The whole tool weighs just 3.7 pounds, so you won’t believe how easy it is to control. The blower comes with a charger, a manual, and two 20-volt batteries, ensuring roughly 40 minutes of continuous use between charges.

“I was a bit nervous when I opened the box and saw how small and light this blower is,” wrote another reviewer, “but what a surprise when I turned it on. It has two power settings: low and high. The high setting is very powerful. This is a great choice — and for such a low price. I absolutely recommend this small but mighty blower.”

“It works great,” one shopper said. “It doesn’t have a lot of power, but I didn’t really expect that for such a small, inexpensive blower. It works great for blowing leaves and dirt off my porch and has two batteries. If one dies, I can just pop in another. I’m very satisfied with this.”

If you’re ready to take your lawn care game to the next level, hurry on over and score 50% off on a new Firstness Cordless Leaf Blower at Walmart.