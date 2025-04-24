Newcastle boss Eddie Howe took training on Thursday for the first time since recovering from a battle with pneumonia, the club said, and he intends to return to the touchline on Saturday for the Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Howe missed Newcastle’s comfortable wins over Manchester United and Crystal Palace as well as last weekend’s 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa after he was hospitalised with pneumonia. Assistant coaches Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones had stepped in to take his place.

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

The club said in a statement: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that Eddie Howe has returned to his duties at the club’s Training Centre.

“Eddie had recently been hospitalised with pneumonia and has now returned to work after a period of recovery. We thank supporters for their warm wishes.”

Newcastle remain in a battle to qualify for next season’s Champions League, sitting in fifth place and just two points ahead of Chelsea.

There is also jeopardy for Ipswich on Saturday, with a defeat enough to officially relegated the side back to the Championship.