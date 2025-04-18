



If you’re trying to get organized, Walmart has a great deal on a pair of Sterilite 40-Gallon Wheeled Industrial Totes, now just $38 for a limited time.

A little shy of 37 inches long, these 40-gallon (or 60-quart) storage boxes are great for sorting and storing anything you won’t need for a while, from comic books and photo albums to old clothes and holiday decorations.

Sterilite 40-Gallon Wheeled Industrial Tote, 2-Pack, $38 (was $60) at Walmart

They have non-slip grips on the latches, wheels on one end for easy sliding, and are molded for easy, secure stacking if you end up buying more than a couple. They’re also BPA-free and have a tight drip-resistant lid to keep moisture and precipitation out, so they’re ideal for garages, storage units, or store rooms — as well basements or large closets.

They’re “very stackable,” wrote one shopper. “Something this bulky deserves to have wheels, which it does, especially if the contents are heavier. Even as bulky as it is, it’s slim enough for storage. Great for blankets, bedding, and longer items. The latches can be a bit tough to open, but they are super secure. I’d buy more of these in the future.”

“These 40-gallon Sterilite totes are even more sturdy than I thought they would be,” another reviewer said. “The lids are rigid enough to ease the worry about stacking them loaded. What a bargain these turned out to be.”

If you need to get your basement or storage unit in order, stop procrastinating and save $22 on a pair of Sterilite 40-Gallon Wheeled Industrial Totes — a perfect solution for the vast majority of your organizing needs.