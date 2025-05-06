



When choosing outdoor furniture, you want to make sure you get something that’s built to last. One of the best ways to do this is by perusing the latest patio sets available at Walmart. Every once in a while we find a Flash deal from the retailer that knocks our socks off, and this is one of those occasions.

The Poteban 5-Piece Patio Set is on sale for just $485. That’s an almost unfathomable 72% off the regular price of $1,750. If you don’t put one in your cart this instant, you may not get another chance. There’s no telling what may run out first — the time limit on this Flash deal or the inventory.

Poteban 5-Piece Patio Set, $485 (was $1,750) at Walmart

If you’re a fan of large, multi-use patio sets, then this will make you a very happy camper. It includes a loveseat, two armchairs, and two ottomans. Each piece is made from sturdy and rust-resistant stainless steel and covered in beautiful PE wicker. The wicker covering is weather-resistant and fade-resistant, so it should look great for many summer seasons to come.

The comfy cushions have zipper-sealed covers that are fully machine-washable, which makes keeping them clean a hassle-free task. This set is available in three size configurations as well as five attractive colorways. That means there’s no excuse not to choose one that suits your needs.

Walmart customers fell in love with this set instantly. One shopper described it as “fantastic,” adding, “It is flawless. I am delighted with the height, the quality, and the price.”

Another buyer called it “stunning.” They also claimed that “the set was beautiful,” and that they “highly endorse it!”

If you want to wow with your outdoor decor, then the Poteban 5-Piece Patio Set is for you. You can have it during the current Flash deal for just $485. Just don’t wait too long, or you’ll be left out in the rain with nowhere to sit!