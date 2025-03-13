



A comfortable pillow is the foundation of a great night’s sleep. Without it, you’d have an aching neck and tightness in your shoulders. You’d also be groggy from tossing and turning for hours trying to find the perfect sleep position.

We found a pair of pillows that have more than 5,500 five-star ratings and are on clearance. The Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow 2-Pack is currently on sale for $55 at Walmart. Originally $178, this markdown puts these pillows at a massive 69% discount. If you do the math, each pillow is now around $27!

Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow 2-Pack, $55 (was $178) at Walmart

This set of memory foam pillows was made for back and side sleepers and comes with low-profile and adaptive support. Each soft pillow returns to its original shape after use and gives superior support and alignment. It’s made for queen pillowcases and comes in a two-pack, meaning you can double up or use it as a spare pillow for guests.

The pillow also has a removable and washable hypoallergenic knit cover to protect the pillow itself. No more yellow pillows that are an eyesore and harbinger of germs!

Shoppers compliment this pillow set on their comfort and support, with multiple shoppers noting that their neck pain was alleviated after using these pillows.

“This product surpassed my expectations by effectively alleviating neck pain, providing a perfect balance of softness and firmness,” one shopper wrote. “The bundle price offered was exceptionally reasonable, making it an even more attractive option. Overall, highly recommended for anyone seeking relief and comfort at an unbeatable value.”

“These pillows are the best, most comfortable I have ever slept on,” another reviewer wrote. “I was already using a memory foam pillow that was pretty comfortable but these are superior. Did not disappoint. And they shipped fast, too.”

“This pillow is perfect for back and side sleeping, and also as a leg or hugging pillow,” a third shopper wrote.

More than 1,000 pillow sets have been purchased since yesterday, and the product is already in 200-plus peoples’ carts. Don’t wait to shop the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Memory Foam Pillow 2-Pack for $55 at Walmart.