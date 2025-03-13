The National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics revealed the details of the first lunar eclipse in 2025, with its central timing coinciding with the timing of the full moon of Ramadan for the current Hijri year 1446.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth’s shadow blocks sunlight reflected from the moon. This phenomenon occurs when the sun, Earth, and moon are in complete alignment (resulting in a total eclipse) or partial alignment (resulting in a partial eclipse).

Total lunar eclipse date

The professor of astronomy at the National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics, Ashraf Tadros, said in his monthly report on astronomical phenomena for March that on Friday, March 14, a total lunar eclipse will occur after moon’s disk passes through the Earth’s shadow, turning the moon’s color dark copper and tending towards red.

On the day of the lunar eclipse, the moon’s disk will be fully illuminated, becoming a full moon on that day.

It will rise immediately after sunset and remain in the sky throughout the night until it sets with sunrise the next morning, at 100 percent luminosity.

Locations to see the eclipse

The total lunar eclipse can be seen in areas where the moon is visible at the time of its occurrence, including Europe, a large part of Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, the Arctic, and Antarctica.

Duration

All stages of the lunar eclipse, from its beginning to its end, take approximately six hours and three minutes, while the total eclipse lasts approximately one hour and five minutes.

