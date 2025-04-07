



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve found that it’s taking a lot longer than it should to chop, dice, and slice your meat and vegetables, your knives may be the culprit.

Walmart has the perfect solution to combat your chopping and slicing woes, and you can currently replace your dull knives at a great price. Right now, you can save almost 50% on the top-rated Younghome 13-Piece Knife Set. Grab itfor only $37 while you still can!

Younghome 13-Piece Knife Set, $37 (was $73) at Walmart

The set comes with everything you need to chop, slice, and dice. You’ll find an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch Santoku knife, an 8-inch serrated bread knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3.5-inch paring knife. Great for carnivores, it also includes six 4.5-inch serrated steak knives, along with a pair of kitchen shears.

The rust-resistant knives are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. Designed with wooden handles and presented in a wooden storage block with a built-in sharpener, the rustic-style set will add a ton of character to your countertop.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘quality’ $120 KitchenAid 14-piece knife set for $47, and shoppers call it ‘super sharp’

Shoppers love the “stylish” knife set, which has an average rating of 4.5 out of five.

“Eye-catching knife set. Very nice looking. Knife handles are very fancy. Knives cut well and sharpen easily. [The] knife block is nice and heavy, high-end,” one shopper wrote. “Very pleased with my purchase and very much recommend [it] to everyone needing a great set of new knives.”

“Really nice, good quality knives at a great price! The handles are smooth and light, easy to clean. The blades are sharp and sturdy, not thin and flimsy,” wrote a second. “Has every size you could need in the kitchen, and the block is so convenient for storage! I really like these!”

If you’re looking for a great 13-piece knife set, snap up the Younghome set for only $37 at Walmart.

❌ Audio generation failed. Please try again later.