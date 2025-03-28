



The perfect bedsheets are soft and comfortable enough to lull you to sleep at night. But if you’re not looking to spend hundreds of dollars, you’re in luck. During Walmart’s Super Savings Week, there are plenty of deals on must-have bedding, and one in particular is not only a bestseller but also on clearance.

The Casual Living 4-Piece Sheet Set is on clearance for 57% off, and you won’t believe how much it costs. Originally $30, the set is now just $13. It’s a deal so good that over 100 shoppers have already added it to their carts.

Casual Living 4-Piece Sheet Set, $13 (was $30) at Walmart

If you love a lived-in look and feel, this sheet set is for you. It comes with four essential bedding pieces — a flat sheet, a fitted sheet that fits mattresses up to 15 inches deep, and two standard pillowcases — all enzyme-washed and brushed for extra comfort and softness. According to shoppers, the set is, in fact, “so soft” and “keeps their softness even after the first wash.”

One reviewer says the sheets are “luxurious” and “so comfortable” that it feels like “sleeping on a cloud,” however, that doesn’t mean they aren’t durable. This sheet set is resistant to shrinking, fading, and staining. It’s also easy to clean as each piece is machine-washable.

You can get the set in a queen size and various colors, including white, navy, pink, and gray.

“First off, these sheets wash beautifully. Unlike a lot of other sheets, these were easy to get on my bed. They look great, too (as nice if not nicer than my more expensive sheet sets),” a shopper said. “Most importantly, these sheets are extremely soft, cozy and comfortable.” They also shared that they’re “my new favorite sheet set.”

“These sheets are every bit as soft and silky-smooth as sheets I have purchased previously for more than double the cost,” another shopper said. “They are light and breathable and you will not feel too hot or wake up sweaty, which is an issue I have experienced with other products.”

With a sale price of $13, the Casual Living 4-Piece Sheet Set is bound to sell out. Shop this deal while you still can.